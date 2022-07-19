SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Almost one year later, a Scranton man has been sentenced to prison, followed by probation, in connection to a Scranton shooting that occurred on August 2, 2021.

Officials say, Jonathan Rohan Diaz, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to 1 year and 4 months to 5 years in prison, followed by 6 years of probation after pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy engaging – aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Diaz was the second person taken into custody in connection to a Scranton shooting, when 18-year-old, Alamin Woods was arrested for attempted homicide, for shooting at Jesus Maldonado eight times, and striking him six times, leaving him severely injured. A total of three people were charged in connection with the shooting, including Diaz.

Woods is being charged as an adult, and the gun involved in the shooting was stolen from State Senator Marty Flynn. Scranton Police Captain Dennis Lukasewicz told Eyewitness News, that State Senator Marty Flynn’s .357 gun was reported stolen from his vehicle on July 28. Senator Flynn says he last saw it in his vehicle on July 21.

A statement from Maldonado says Diaz was one of two people in a vehicle that was used to block him from fleeing the gunshots.