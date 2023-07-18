EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that Fitzgerald C. Providence, 50, of Bushkill, Pike County.

Providence was sentenced on July 13, 2023, by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to one year and one day of imprisonment and a one-year term of supervised release, for recklessly causing serious bodily injury to another motorist as a result of a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred on federal land.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on September 24, 2021, on Bushkill Falls Road, in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Providence operated a motor vehicle without a license, Providence operated a motor vehicle in a criminally reckless manner, crossing into

the opposing lane of travel of a two-lane road in a no-passing zone as he attempted to pass three vehicles at once.

Officials say Providence caused a head-on collision with a vehicle traveling in the opposing lane that resulted in serious bodily injury to the victim, the driver of the other

vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Karam said at his sentencing, Providence was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim for lost wages and other unreimbursed medical expenses, with the specific amount to be determined by the court within 90 days.