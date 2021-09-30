Man sentenced to over five years in prison for drug trafficking, while on federal supervised release

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg man is back behind bars after being found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine while on federal supervised release.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney, Bruce D. Brandler, Grier Woodall, 43, of East Stroudsburg, was sentenced on Wednesday to over two years in prison, to be followed by a six-year term of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Mannion, for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.

Court papers read, Woodall engaged in a new criminal while serving a former federal supervised release term. Judge Mannion also sentenced Woodall to a consecutive prison term, for violating the terms of his supervised release, resulting in a total sentence of just over five and half years.

Previously from January to September of 2019, Woodall possessed both fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to distribute according to the court papers.

Woodall committed the 2019 crimes while serving a federal supervised release for a sentence in 2005. the duration of the sentence was for 11 and a half years, for his conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base.