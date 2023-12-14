EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lewistown man has been sentenced to prison after facing drug and gun charges.

The United States Attorneys Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Troy Allen Shirey, 48, formerly of Lewistown, Mifflin County, was sentenced on Wednesday, December 13, by United States District Court Judge Wilson to serve over three years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release based upon his previously entered guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Shirey was prohibited from possessing firearms because of an active Protection From Abuse (PFA) order issued in Mifflin County.

Karam says on March 8, 2021, United States Marshals executed a search warrant at Shirey’s residence in Lewistown and recovered around 30 grams of methamphetamine, 23 packets of fentanyl, $1140 in cash, a digital scale, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia indicating drug distribution.

In addition, four firearms were seized including a handgun with an obliterated serial number and another handgun reported missing, Karam added.