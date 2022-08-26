WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man to up nine years in prison after he was the target of multiple undercover stings in which he thought he was talking to underage girls.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021, investigators using a fake account believed to be that of a 13-year-old girl were contacted by 48-year-old James Burrows, of Union Dale.

As stated in the affidavit, Burrows had asked how old the female was, and then said he was “old enough to be her father.” Police say he made no attempt to stop talking to her.

Burrows used the social media app “MEWE” to send the girl inappropriate pictures, and videos of him urinating and performing lewd acts, and in return asked her to send him pictures, according to court documents.

Upon further investigation, police found that Burrows was previously charged with corruption of a minor in 2014 and he is also suspected of contacting another account posing as a teenage girl.

In October of 2021, a child predator catcher posed as a 14-year-old girl and was in contact with Burrows on Facebook Messenger. According to investigators, the conversation between the two turned into requests similar to the ones Burrows asked in the previous undercover sting, including sending a video of himself urinating.

Burrows was arrested in November 2021 and again in February of 2022 for allegedly communicating with another child predator catcher posing as a young child.

Burrow was sentenced to two to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors charges.