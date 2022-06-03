SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— William Terron, formerly of Nanticoke, Luzerne County, was sentenced on Wednesday to nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Terron pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 3.3 to 11 pounds of crystal meth and 2.2 to 6.6 pounds of heroin in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Schuylkill Counties in 2018.
According to court documents, Terron was one of five individuals involved in the December 2018 indictment to be sentenced.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said the following defendants were previously sentenced for their roles in this same drug trafficking conspiracy:
- Amanda Boyle, age 37, of Sweet Valley, PA, sentenced to nine years in prison on January 29, 2021
- Rudolph Ford, age 33, of Olyphant, PA, sentenced to seven years in prison on April 7, 2022
- Francheska Quinones, age 28, of Nanticoke, PA, sentenced to 63 months in prison on October 20, 2020
- Adam Holcomb, age 37, of Shickshinny, PA, sentenced to 10 months in prison. Holcomb’s date of sentencing is unknown.