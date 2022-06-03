SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— William Terron, formerly of Nanticoke, Luzerne County, was sentenced on Wednesday to nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Terron pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 3.3 to 11 pounds of crystal meth and 2.2 to 6.6 pounds of heroin in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Schuylkill Counties in 2018.

According to court documents, Terron was one of five individuals involved in the December 2018 indictment to be sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said the following defendants were previously sentenced for their roles in this same drug trafficking conspiracy: