EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday for distributing methamphetamine and related charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that Clifford Johnson, 59, of Franklin Township, Susquehanna County was sentenced on Wednesday, November 8, to six years in prison on the charges of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Johnson previously pleaded guilty and admitted to distributing and conspiring with others to distribute between 500 and 1500 grams of “high-quality” crystal methamphetamine in the Susquehanna County area between August 2019 and April 2020.

Investigators made three separate purchases of crystal meth from Johnson and then executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home in Susquehanna County where law enforcement seized an additional amount of crystal methamphetamine.

The charges against Johnson resulted from an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).