MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mountain Top man has been sentenced to five years in prison on child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Joshua Ryan Lazar, 37, of Mountain Top was sentenced on January 19, to five years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says on January 25, Lazar was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of receiving and distributing virtual depictions of juveniles engaging in sexually explicit conduct, between September and November of 2021.

Attorney Karam says during the execution of the search warrant at Lazar’s home, agents seized his computer which contained over 1,560 images and 32 videos of child pornography that included young children and infants.

Officials say at the sentencing the judge also ordered Lazar to pay over $27,000 to victims for restitution.