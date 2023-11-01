EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A York County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for child exploitation, involving an infant.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Wyatt Andrew Jones, 28, was sentenced to 45 years in prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, based upon his previously entered guilty plea for producing images containing the sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jones produced and distributed images of him sexually abusing an infant, as well as, soliciting and receiving sexually explicit images from a 13-year-old female victim from Australia.

Investigators say Jones began sexually abusing a baby in January 2021 when she was just three days old and continued the abuse until April 2021 when he was arrested on the related local charges now pending in York County.

Marisel Toro, who was also charged with the abuse of the baby, pled guilty to producing images containing the sexual exploitation of the victim and is scheduled for sentencing in January 2024.

Jones was also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution to the victims of his offenses. Jones is currently incarcerated at the York County Prison on related local charges.