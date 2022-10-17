SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for his involvement in a sex trafficking conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Golom, 57, of Florida, previously pleaded guilty to trafficking two women as prostitutes through force, threat, and coercion from 2014 through 2018.

Investigators stated Golom recruited women to engage in commercial sex acts, advertised them on websites to attract customers, and transported them between Florida and Pennsylvania to conduct his prostitution business.

Golom kept all proceeds of the business and used physical violence, threats, and false promises to keep the women working, police say.

The court found through an investigation that Golom preyed upon his victims despite knowing that at least one of them was particularly vulnerable because of severe mental illnesses and homelessness.

Officials said Golom also tried to tamper with the victim’s testimony by giving false statements to the FBI.

The court ordered Golom to pay over $300,000 in restitution. After serving his sentence of 33 years and 9 months he will be subject to a ten-year supervised release.