(WBRE/WYOU) — A Lebanon County man was sentenced last Monday to 300 months or 25 years in prison after being charged with attempted online enticement and sexual exploitation of children.

The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mason Morey, 27, of Lebanon, in Lebanon County was sentenced on Monday, November 20 to 25 years in prison for the charges against him.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between November 28, 2022, and December 8, 2022, Morey used the online application “Wikr” to communicate with an individual who Morey believed was the father of a 13-year-old girl who was offering his daughter for sex.

However, Morey was actually communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer. On December 7, 2022, Morey traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County to meet and engage in sexual activity with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Upon arrival, law enforcement arrested Morey and seized multiple cell phones in his possession.

Law enforcement conducted a digital extraction of the information on Morey’s cell phones and discovered that he was creating pornographic videos and images with two minors and transmitting these images to another individual.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts was the prosecutor.