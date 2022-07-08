SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Hazleton man has been sentenced to a total of 25 years of prison on the charges of drug trafficking and pandemic unemployment fraud.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in July 2021, Fredy Mendoza, 34, of Hazleton, pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to distribute 5-15 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Hazleton area between October 2019 and July 2020, laundering between $40,000 and $95,000 in drug proceeds and distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine in December 2019.

Police say Mendoza also pleaded guilty to committing pandemic unemployment (PUA) fraud while incarcerated and awaiting trial on the federal narcotics charges.

As stated in the release, Mendoza admitted to conspiring with his codefendant, Christina Covey, of Drums, to file false PUA applications on his behalf and for another federal inmate.

The applications sought unemployment benefits for both inmates by claiming that they were laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.

According to investigators, Covey was also Mendoza’s codefendant in the methamphetamine trafficking case. Covey previously pleaded guilty to both methamphetamine trafficking and conspiring to commit

pandemic unemployment fraud.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or send a complaint on their website.