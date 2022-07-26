LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of a man they say sexually assaulted multiple women, including Lock Haven University students.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Nathan William Weaver, 34, guilty of sexual assault and aggravated assault after a two-day trial.

As stated in the release, one victim was a Lock Haven University Student at the time of the assault, said to have been drinking for several hours, and was intoxicated/unconscious when Weaver engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

Investigators state two other witnesses testified, stating similar experiences with the defendant several years prior. Both witnesses said they had been drinking at parties hosted by Weaver and woke up to him attempting to engage in a sexual act.

Police say Weaver denies the accusations placed on him.

District Attorney Strouse stated in the case:

“Weaver had been calling the victim a liar for 3 years, and DNA testing proved that the victim had been telling the truth. He said Defendant still, even now, was claiming that the victim is a liar by insisting now that the sexual contact was consensual.” District Attorney Strouse, Clinton County

Weaver has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.