STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) a State College man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for exploiting a child.

The United States Attorneys Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that Kristopher R. Hall, age 46, of State College, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.

This is to be followed by 20 years of supervised release based upon his previously entered guilty plea for attempting to produce images containing the sexual exploitation of a child, law enforcement says.

Hall is currently incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison on related local charges, officials say.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Hall solicited a 14-year-old female to send him sexually explicit images and engaged in a sexual relationship with that victim for around six months.

U.S. Attorneys say Hall also solicited and received sexually explicit images from three additional minor females.

Hall pleaded guilty in the Court of Common Pleas for Cumberland County to indecent sexual assault of a person under the age of 16, regarding his relationship with the 14-year-old female victim.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced for that offense on October 31, 2023.