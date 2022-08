WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 38 years in prison for a violent robbery that left one man shot.

In June of 2021, Anthony Gambirazio, 30, was reported to have beaten and shot a man during a robbery in Hazleton.

Gambirazio was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to assault, and robbery.

Gambirazio was sentenced to prison for 19-38 years with 430 days credit for the time he has already served.