SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to 11 years after they say he was found trafficking 190 grams of meth.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Douglas Richard Spencer, 40, of Moscow, had the intent to distribute around 190 grams of methamphetamine in Lackawanna County.

Police say Spencer is a previously convicted felon and unlawfully possessed five guns, including an un-serialized 9mm “ghost gun,” all of which were seized from his house after a search warrant was conducted.

Spencer was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by a 5-year supervised release.