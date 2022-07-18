SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials sentence a man after they say he robbed an FBI agent at gunpoint during an undercover drug sting.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Damar Coad, 20, of Reading, pleaded guilty to robbing

the federal agent, who was undercover, at gunpoint during a sting in Schuylkill County.

The release states in September of 2020 an FBI agent arranged to meet Coad and a second man, John

Fidanqui-Marten, 20, to purchase around $7,500 worth of methamphetamine in Frackville.

Officials say when the agent approached the two men they demanded the drug money at gunpoint. The undercover FBI agent gave them the money causing a high-speed chase to ensue.

The two men were taken into custody shortly after the chase.

Fidanqui-Marten pleaded guilty to his participation in the robbery and is awaiting sentencing. Coad was sentenced to seven years in prison for the armed robbery.