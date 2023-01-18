SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after police found him responsible for slashing a Marketplace at Steamtown security guard in the face.

Judge Jarbola’s Chambers confirms with Eyewitness News that Christian Pastro, has been sentenced to 11-23 ½ months followed by 2 years probation.

In Feburay 2022 Pastro was arrested after a security guard working at the Marketplace at Steamtown was slashed in the face with a knife, according to investigators.

He was charged with aggravated assault and was given a mental health evaluation, anger management class, and credit for time served.