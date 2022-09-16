SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary distribution hub for a nationwide drug trafficking organization.

Investigators state Renteria-Gomez managed a group of other co-conspirators who packaged drugs including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine into suitcases.

From there the group would then transport the drugs on flights to cities like New York and Boston, where the drugs were then distributed locally, according to officials.

As stated in the release, on July 16, 2019, Renteria-Gomez was arrested with six kilograms of fentanyl seized from his car along with another six kilograms from his ranch and other locations in California.

Renteria-Gomez was sentenced to 135 months or 11.5 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for his role in the drug trafficking scheme across major Midwest and East Coast cities, including through locations in northeastern Pennsylvania.