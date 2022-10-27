SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced after he was found in an undercover sting distrusting herion in the Wilkes-Bare area.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Corwin Cordell Garrett, 46, was intercepted during a DEA wire investigation communicating with coconspirators regarding drug trafficking of heroin

in the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania area.

Garrett also sold heroin to an informant who was working with agents as part of the investigation. Police say Garrett was responsible for distributing between 80 and 100 grams of heroin.

According to officials, Garrett was indicted with the following men who worked with him during the drug sales:

John Hawk, a/k/a “Righteous,” was sentenced on July 26, to time served to be

followed by six years of supervised release for aiding and abetting the possession with

intent to distribute heroin

distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams of heroin and distribution

and possession with intent to distribute heroin and is awaiting sentencing

possession with intent to distribute heroin and is awaiting sentencing.

Garrett was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by a 6-year supervised release.