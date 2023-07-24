SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced after he was found trafficking four kilograms of cocaine in Lackawanna County.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Carlos Perez-Rivera, of New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty and admitted to possessing four kilograms of cocaine for further distribution.

The charge stems from an incident in March 2022, where Pennsylvania State Police made a traffic stop of a car in Lackawanna County in which Perez-Rivera and another man were traveling.

A search of the car resulted in the seizure of approximately four kilograms of cocaine found hidden inside the vehicle, police said.

Perez-Rivera was sentenced on July 20, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to 46 months on the charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.