SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has been sentenced Wednesday by a federal grand jury for distributing multiple drugs including heroin in Luzerne County.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Dario George, 31, of Nanticoke, distributed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine between November 23, 2021, and May 19, 2022, in Luzerne County.

George was arrested after an investigation was conducted by Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

He faces up to a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.