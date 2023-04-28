SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced Robert Maverick Vargo has been sentenced for the threats against a sitting congressman, a federal judge, and President Joe Biden.

District Court Judge Juan R. Sanchez, Chief Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, sentenced Vargo, 26, of Berwick, to 37 months in prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in October 2022, Vargo mailed a letter to United States Representative Bennie Thompson, threatening to kill him, his family, President Joseph Biden, and United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

Police say Vargo mailed the letter from Wilkes-Barre to Congressman Thompson in Washington, D.C., with the intent to intimidate and interfere with Congressman Thompson’s official duties. Detectives noted Congressman Thompson is the Chair of the Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol Complex.

In July 2022, Vargo, while an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), reportedly escaped. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Vargo escaped by walking away from his cleanup detail in the Minimal Offenders Unit.

Vargo was serving time for violating his parole, stemming from a previous burglary charge, and he was approved to be paroled in just eight weeks.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force states Vargo and his girlfriend, Amanda Mae Saxer were found and arrested in the Barefoot Landing area near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.