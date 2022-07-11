GREEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man after he physically abused a 10-year-old.

According to Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin, Lonny Frederick, 35, of Greentown, was accused of physical abuse towards a 10-year-old in 2019.

An investigation into the abuse revealed to authorities that Frederick applied pressure to the throat which prevented the victim from breathing. Frederick also struck the child with a belt causing injury, and struck the child with a closed fist.

As stated in the release, from November through December of 2019, while the investigation of abuse was taking place, Frederick encouraged the child to provide false information and conspired with another person to obstruct the investigation.

Frederick was charged with:

Strangulation

Simple Assault

Intimidation

Retaliation in child abuse cases

Frederick was sentenced to 44 months to 10 years in prison and fined $6,800.00 for the charges.