TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar.

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred in Wayne County at a Joe’s Kwik Mart.

Police said they interviewed a clerk who told them a man driving a white SUV began attacking another man driving a Jeep at the gas station before they all fled the scene.

Officers learned that the victim driving the Jeep drove to Cardaro’s Restaurant and Bar about one mile away from the scene. Once police arrived the victim was taken to Gesisnger Community Center and his Jeep had a large amount of blood inside the driver seat.

Through an investigation, officers determined Joseph Costabile, 38, of Greentown got into a fight with five people, including the victim, outside the restaurant and threw fireworks at them before leaving the scene.

The victim left the restaurant in his Jeep heading towards the gas station when Costabile followed him assaulting him with kicks and punches, as stated in the affidavit.

Costabile was then seen pulling up the victim’s shirt and stabbing him in the abdomen and thigh, police stated.

Costabile was sentenced to 20–60 months on the charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.