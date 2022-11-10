WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after police say he admitted his intention to kill his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her at the Residence Inn and Suites in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Court documents state, on Wednesday, Eric Osiel Santana, 24, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to up to 22 years in state prison.

In October 2021 police say Santana walked into the hotel and chased his ex-girlfriend, who was employed by the hotel, behind the front desk. Santana wrestled with and stabbed the victim several times in the torso.

As stated in the affidavit, a coworker helped the victim barricade herself in a backroom until police arrived. Santana tried to gain access to the backroom but failed; police say he wrote “liar” in blood on the door.

Santana was sentenced on the charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.