CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021.

On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in March 2021. He was then sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

According to the Lackawanna District Attorney’s Office, in June of 2021, Koezeno was charged in Pauswinski death after police say they identified Koezeno as a suspect during a two-month investigation.

On March 29, police responded to 61 Farview Street in Carbondale around 4:00 p.m. when they arrived, police found Pauswinski stabbed to death in the home.

According to court documents, police used “multiple sources of video surveillance” to determine Koezeno had driven his car to the victim’s residence on the day she was discovered.

Officials say video surveillance showed Koezeno had driven his vehicle to Pauswinski’s home the day of the stabbing and spent several hours in the apartment.

Koezeno was also accused of stealing more than $700 in cash which officials say Pauswinski had stored in a secret location. However, theft charges were dropped after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.