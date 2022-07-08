SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man who was hired to burn down another man’s house in 2018 was sentenced to 2.5 to 5 years on Thursday after his son died in the fire.

Court documents stated Chad Kenowski paid Brett Sweeting Sr. and Brett Sweeting Jr. to burn down his house so he could collect the insurance money.

Investigators said Sweeting Sr. was acting as the getaway driver for his son who set the fire.

A Scranton Fire Marshal said oxygen must have mixed with gasoline in the air causing an explosion, and upon seeing the explosion, officials said Sweeting Sr. fled the scene leaving his son in the burning home.

Firefighters said they found the body of Brett Sweeting Jr. inside the home after the fire was put out.

Sweeting Sr. was sentenced to a minimum of 2.5 years and a maximum of 5 years for involuntary manslaughter charges.

Kenowski was sentenced on June 29 to a minimum of 11 years and a maximum of 22 years for being an accomplice to third-degree murder and arson with intent to collect insurance.