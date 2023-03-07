CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after investigators say he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two children at a park.

According to Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry, George Karagiannis, 30 of Wayne County, has been sentenced to 14 to 31 years in prison, followed by 3 years of probation.

Investigators state in 2020, Karagiannis began talking to the victims, ages 12 and 13 at the time, through the social media sites Omegele, KiK, and Snapchat.

Police say Karagiannis developed an online relationship with the victims, eventually asking them to send him nude photographs and to meet him for sexual contact. In May 2020, he met the girls at night at a local park where he sexually assaulted them, as stated in the release.

A jury found Karagiannis guilty of sexually assaulting the two minors including aggravated indecent assault and related charges.

In a statement Acting AG Hnery said in part:

The details of this case are disturbing, and I am glad to see a dangerous predator taken off the streets. Our Office is committed to protecting and standing up for the safety of children across the Commonwealth and will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who harm children” Michelle Henry, Acting Attorney General

Concerned citizens are encouraged to report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313. The Office of the Attorney General also has a Child Predator Hotline number for online sexual exploitation of children at 800-385-1044.