LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man who was found committing an indecent assault against a mentally disabled woman.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Scott Ballenger, 58, pled guilty to engaging in sexual intercourse with a 22-year-old woman with Down syndrome in May and June of 2022.

Ballenger’s spouse reportedly served as a “caregiver” for the victim and investigators say the sexual intercourse occurred at Ballenger’s home. Ballenger disclosed that he was attracted to the victim but understood he was wrong for what he did, according to court documents.

Ballenger was sentenced on the charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person with a mental disability. He was sent to jail for a three to ten-year sentence in a state correctional facility.

Ballenger was also given a consecutive three-year probation sentence and was classified as a Tier III, lifetime Megan’s Law registrant as a serious sex offender.