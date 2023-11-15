EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County man was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for conspiring to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Justin Passetti, 31, of Kingsley, Susquehanna County, was sentenced on Tuesday, November 14, to three years in prison on the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Passetti previously pleaded guilty and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute high-quality crystal methamphetamine in the Susquehanna County area in March 2020.

The charge stems from an incident on March 11, 2020, in which the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Passetti was an occupant.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

