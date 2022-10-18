SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Investigators said undercover agents from Schuylkill and Berks County bought methamphetamine directly from Showers during the investigation.

Judge Malachy Mannion sentenced Showers to just over eight years in prison and a five-year term of supervised release.