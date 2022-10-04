SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Luzerne County area in 2020.

In May 2020, police say they obtained a search warrant for Marchese’s house and seized crystal methamphetamine, a scale, drug packing materials, and $2,245.

Marchese was sentenced Monday to five years of prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.