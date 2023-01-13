SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel.

On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison.

He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver it.

The investigation started in January 2022 by the Sayre Borough Police Department and the Bradford County Drug Task Force after a report of drug sales at the Best Western Hotel in Sayre.

Vo was also found guilty of conspiracy to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 10 grams of fentanyl from a large quantity found on Vo and a codefendant when they were arrested for allegedly bringing drugs to the Best Western Hotel in Sayre, police said.