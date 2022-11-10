SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021.

Police say a search warrant was executed at Parson’s house and investigators seized around 5 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, and items that deal with both drug use and selling.

Parson has been sentenced to two years of prison and a 3-year term of supervised release.