SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison after he was found selling fentanyl that resulted in a death.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, distributed a quantity of fentanyl in Monroe County, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old Clinton, New Jersey man.

Police say Luce was also responsible for planning to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 100 grams of heroin between November 2020, until the day of his arrest in February 2021.

Luce previously pleaded guilty to both charges. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of the New Jersey man and close to 16 years for the drug tracking.