SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in Monroe County

Investigators stated in several instances Adoyi sold the drugs in the area near Stroudsburg High School from July through November 2021.

Adoyi was sentenced to 80 months in prison and a 4-year supervised release.