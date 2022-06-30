SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in a fatal arson-for-hire incident in Lackawanna County.

Officials said Chad Kenowski plead guilty to manslaughter charges in April after paying Brett Sweeting Sr. to set fire to his house in 2018.

Investigators said Kenowski’s plan was to collect insurance money after Sweeting Sr. burned down his house on Roosevelt Street in Scranton.

Law enforcement said something went wrong in the process of burning down the house, resulting in the death of Sweeting Sr.’s son, Brett Sweeting Jr.

Kenowski was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in prison as an accomplice to third-degree murder and arson with intent to collect insurance.

Sweeting Sr. also plead guilty in April and is waiting for his sentencing on July 7.