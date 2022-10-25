SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man identified as a suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in West Scranton through DNA recovered has been sentenced.

Judge Barrasse Chambers confirmed with Eyewitness News that Vasiliy Chinikaylo, 32, of Swyoersville, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 to 23 months in Lackawanna County Prison plus five years probation on the charges of robbery by demanding money from a financial institution.

According to the affidavit, in December 2019 police responded to Wells Fargo Bank at 101 North Main Avenue in Scranton for a reported bank robbery and bomb threat.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note that read, “I have a bomb!!! Calmly give me all your money, no ink or trackers, or else!!!” The teller then handed the money to the suspect and he fled on foot.

The handwritten note was taken by crime scene detectives and processed for DNA. In August 2021, the DNA matched samples from a man identified as Chinikaylo.

Chinikaylo pleaded guilty in June and admitted to entering the bank and passing a teller a note.