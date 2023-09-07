EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced for a bank robbery in East Stroudsburg committed in 2019.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Terrance Tyson, 45, of East Stroudsburg, admitted to robbing the NBT Bank located in East Stroudsburg, in September 2019.

Police stated Tyson handed a teller a note demanding money, telling her to put it in a bag. Investigators say Tyson stole approximately $5,226.

Tyson has been sentenced to 63 months imprisonment on the charge of bank robbery.

The case was investigated by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.