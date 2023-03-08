EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after police say he fired shots through a front door of a Luzerne County home where a family member of his lived.

According to Edwardsville Police Department, on December 2, 2021, were called to shots fired into a home in the 140 block of Hillside Avenue in Edwardsville around 3:00 a.m.

Through further investigation, police said Kimanzi Samuel Muthui, 23, fired four shots through the front door of a home his aunt lived in.

Officers say four .45-caliber shell casings were recovered from the front porch including two projectiles embedded in interior walls and a .45-caliber Glock was found at Muthui’s house.

As stated in the affidavit, after Muthui was arrested, he told officers he shot at the home because his aunt took a shot at him days before.

Muthui pleaded guilty to two counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence. He has been sentenced to state prison for 22-44 months and two years probation.