HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Harrisburg was sentenced for making false statements while purchasing multiple guns in three Pennsylvania counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting to purchase 18 guns in Schuylkill, Dauphin, and Cumberland counties.

Investigators said Caraballo claimed he was buying the guns for himself when in fact he was purchasing the guns for other people.