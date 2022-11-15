A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township.

On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA.

Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds from a handgun into the occupied residence, almost hitting those inside.

According to officials, Donald Delade, 36 from Lake Ariel, was sentenced to a minimum of 20 and a maximum 120 months in prison for the shooting.