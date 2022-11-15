HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Wayne County man was sentenced for having drugs, rifles, ammo, and a “pipe-style bomb” on his property.

According to the district attorney, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at Jeffrey Johnson’s property on February 15.

Sheriffs said they discovered a deer with no harvest tags, remains of a black bear, and wild turkey parts. Further investigation into Johnson’s vehicle revealed rifles, ammo, and drug paraphernalia according to police. Johnson did not have a hunting license or firearms license.

Police said they found a camper on the property containing synthetic marijuana and a “pipe-style bomb.”

The Scranton bomb squad detonated Johnson’s bomb on site and claimed the bomb was capable of being detonated as built.

Johnson faces a minimum of 22 to 72 months in prison.