SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County man has been sentenced to time in prison for distributing a designer drug in PA.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Fausto Hernandez, from Tobyhanna, was sentenced to one year in prison for distributing 4-chloroethcathinone through Monroe County in 2019.

Investigators said 4-chloroethcathinone, often called “4-CEC,” is a designer drug that mimics the effects of cocaine or methamphetamine.

Court officials said designer drugs are chemically similar to other controlled substances and are treated as controlled substances.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O’Hara prosecuted the case.