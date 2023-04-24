EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has been sentenced for gun offenses related to his trafficking of over 60 firearms from central Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 27-year-old Tykeam Markel Jackson orchestrated a scheme to gain weapons using straw parties to purchase guns from Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster-area licensed firearms dealers between March and July 2020.

Investigators stated in exchange for cash from Jackson, the straw purchasers fraudulently certified to dealers that they were buying firearms for themselves when actually they were buying guns for Jackson, who was a felon and prohibited from purchasing weapons.

Jackson would then obliterate the serial numbers and send the firearms to Massachusetts for resale, police said.

Detectives noted the straw purchasing scheme led by Jackson purchased or attempted to purchase 61 guns until he was arrested in Massachusetts. Officials say while trying to avoid arrest, Jackson assaulted a federal law enforcement officer, fled in his car at 100 miles per hour, and ditched a backpack that had ammunition, a ghost gun, 4 firearms with obliterated serial numbers, and 3 firearms recently purchased in central PA.

Jackson was sentenced on April 18 to 8.5 years in prison for the straw purchases and sentenced to 77 months for his assault on the officer in Massachusetts.