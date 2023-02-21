HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to brutally beating a Hazleton man to death, and taking a picture of the victim’s injuries.

On Tuesday, Joshua Hugh Keziah pleaded guilty to homicide charges and will be serving 18 to 40 years in state prison for the death of 38-year-old Frantz Orcel.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, in February 2021 officers responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 1000 block of North Vine Street.

Officers said on the scene they found a man, later identified as Orcel, bleeding from his head with a large amount of blood in the area.

Through further investigation of surveillance video, two men, Keziah and Orcel, were seen arguing outside the Grocies Plus Store. Keziah is seen punching the victim in the head multiple times, causing Orcel to fall as he was knocked unconscious, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, after the victim fell to the ground, Keziah stomped on Orcel’s head three times, takes out his cell phone, and takes a picture of Orcel’s battered face.

Investigators say Orcel later died five days after the encounter with Keziah from the injuries he sustained in the fight.