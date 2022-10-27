SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — A Scranton man was sentenced to prison, for attempting to buy and resell firearms, officials say.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Gregory Dehart, 32, of Scranton, pleaded guilty to conspiring to make false statements while purchasing 29 firearms.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says from December 22, 2019, to January 11, 2021, Dehart conspired with two other people to lie to employees at several federally licensed firearm retailers.

Attorney Karam said lies were told to the retailers, which include, J&G Sports Center in Throop, Roll Call LLC., in Scranton, Dick’s Sporting Goods in Dickson City, and Piestrak’s Gun Shop, located in Luzerne County, in order to buy a total of 29 separate guns. Although Dehart wasn’t buying any of the guns for himself. He and his co-defendants were buying firearms for other people.

The release states, once the purchases were made Dehart would take the firearms to the actual buyers, who then paid him the price of the gun and a fee for making the purchases on their behalf.

Dehart was indicted with the following co-defendants:

Samantha Piasecki, was sentenced on June 8, 2022, to time served, 137 days, to be followed by one-year supervised release for making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms, and aiding and abetting.

Mitchell Bethea, pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022, to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms, and aiding and abetting. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

Of the 29 purchased firearms, three have been recovered in connection to criminal offenses in Baltimore, Maryland, and New York City.