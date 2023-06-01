WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after hitting, stabbing, and choking a dog to death.

In 2022, Ryan Brown from Wilkes-Barre was charged after attacking his dog named Bandit and killing a small Yorkie prior.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Brown to nine to 24 months in prison, three years probation, and he is not allowed to own an animal.

Humane Society Police Officer said in 2022 someone witnessed Brown strangle Bandit with the lease and then stand on his head on the porch of a home in Wilkes-Barre

After attacking Bandit investigators say Brown hit him in the head with a shovel, stabbed him serval times then placed him into a freshly dug grave.

Brown was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals (torture), one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal (causing serious bodily injury or death), and other related charges.

Brown has also been credited for his 165 days severed in prison.