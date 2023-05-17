SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after police say he was found trafficking 50 grams of methamphetamine and large amounts of fentanyl in the Hazleton area.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, William Heck, 42, of Hazleton, pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and additional amounts of fentanyl for distribution in the Hazleton area in 2020.

On October 2, 2020, investigators say troopers served a search warrant at a residence in Hazleton, where Heck was living, and seized 226 grams of methamphetamine, 2,464 packets of fentanyl, $4,452 in cash, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Heck was sentenced to seven years in prison.